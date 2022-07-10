101º

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.

Officials from the Sheldon Fire Department also provided aid.

After medics attempted to perform CPR, the man was declared dead.

It is unclear how the man ended up in the water or what caused the drowning.

