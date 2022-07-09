City activates heat emergency plan; Doctor provides safety tips

HOUSTON – The Houston area is expected to see several days of 100-plus-degree temperatures this week.

The heat can be dangerous for people, children, and pets and have an impact on the state’s power grid.

The Fairbanks Branch Library is just one of several places across the city that will be open this weekend for people who need to cool off.

Officials say it’s important to stay hydrated, wear light color clothing, limit outdoor activities, and stay inside when you can.

An excessive heat warning has been put into effect for all of southeast Texas with feel-like temperatures reaching up to 110 degrees.

“It’s Houston! Not surprising to me,” resident Michael Knowles said.

“It’s unbearable at times. I used to run around 5 o’clock in the afternoon [and] now I have to wait until 6:30 or 7 p.m.,” Robert Garza said.

Memorial Hermann Cardiologist Dr. Majid Basit says on top of the heat, the humidity is also an issue.

“The body naturally cools yourself by sweating,” Basit said. “The sweating evaporates and that naturally cools the body. When there is already air that is saturated with humidity, it limits our ability to then evaporate the sweat and cool off the body.”

Basit says they’ve already treated patients for heat-related illnesses, and it only takes about 15 to 20 minutes for your body to suffer from heat exhaustion.

“It’s usually when you are a little dizzy, tired. Your pulse is rapid, you may get nauseous and you feel sweaty, cold, and clammy,” he said.

The City of Houston has already activated its heat emergency plan by opening gyms, libraries, community centers, and multi-service centers.

When it comes to our power grid, a spokesperson said:

“ERCOT projects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time. ERCOT will continue to deploy all available tools to manage the grid reliably and coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities.”

The Houston SPCA says it’s important to also watch for pets during the heatwave.

Limit walking to early morning and afternoons, provide plenty of water and try to keep them inside.

“If you feel like it’s too hot for you to be in the sun, if you notice that when you are in the sun, and you’re realizing that you want to escape the from the sun and get to the shade, your pets might be feeling the same thing,” Roberta Westbrook said.

People can also call 311 to request a free ride from METRO to a cooling center.

Click the link below for a full list of cooling center locations and times.