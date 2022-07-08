Suspect wanted for murder of common-law wife near Jersey Village surrenders near US, Mexico border, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A man charged in the death of his common-law wife, whose body was discovered by family members at the couple’s Jersey Village apartment, has been arrested while trying to flee the country, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Miguel Gallegos surrendered at a point of entry at the US/Mexico border. Gallegos, 23, has been charged with the murder of Jael Romans Gonzalez 22.

On June 21, deputies were called to the 10000 block of North Eldridge Parkway near Highway 290 and Highway 6 at around 9:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found people performing CPR on an unresponsive woman. Emergency personnel arrived and took over, the woman was never revived.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Gonzalez said the woman was found “with some signs of foul play.”

Family members told deputies they grew concerned after Gonzalez and Gallegos failed to show up for a family function the previous day.

After repeated attempts to contact both of them by phone, family members drove to the couple’s apartment and found it locked and secured. Using a spare key, deputies said the family entered the apartment and discovered Gonzalez in a bedroom unresponsive. They were unable to locate Gallegos and noticed one of the couple’s vehicles, a silver Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate number LJN-3031, was missing.

Arrest update: HCSO Warrants Division located and arranged the arrest of Miguel Gallegos who was wanted for the murder of his wife Jael Gonzalez. Gallegos surrendered to @CBP at a point of entry at the US/Mexico border. He is currently being held at the Hidalgo County Jail 1/2 https://t.co/qarp8LSB6x — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 8, 2022

HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene units conducted a follow-up investigation and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted a criminal charge of murder against Gallegos. He remained on the run for a little more than two weeks until taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

He is currently being held at the Hidalgo County Jail pending extradition to Harris County.

“Excellent police work and collaboration. Our condolences go out to Jael’s family,” Gonzalez said.