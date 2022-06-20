84º

Woman found dead with ‘some signs of foul play’ inside apartment near Jersey Village, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HCSO on scene after a woman was found dead inside an apartment near Jersey Village (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an apartment near Jersey Village Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were called to the 10000 block of North Eldridge Parkway near Highway 290 and Highway 6 at around 11:50 a.m.

Gonzalez said the woman was found “with some signs of foul play.”

Investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

