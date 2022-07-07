WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court, reports say

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court on Thursday amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after being arrested on drug charges. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW – WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court near Moscow, CNN said her lawyers confirmed on Thursday.

According to CNN, Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison under the charge. CNN said Griner left the courtroom without giving any comment to reporters, and her next hearing is set for July 14.

Griner was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.

The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ad