Q&A: KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin sits down with Olympian Simone Biles after receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom

HOUSTON – Houston Olympian and gymnastics-great Simone Biles sat down with KPRC 2 ‘s anchor Keith Garvin after receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Thursday afternoon at the White House.

The honor is reserved for people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal public or private endeavors, the White House said.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, winning 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She is an outspoken advocate on issues that are very personal to her, including athletes’ mental health, children in foster care and sexual assault victims.

She said this was a big surprise and short notice for her -- in fact -- she told KPRC 2 that she got the call just last week and had to find a dress and book for the trip in a hurry. Biles arrived at the White House with her mother, father and fiance by her side as she received the once-in-a-lifetime award.

She said all the medals she’s received, this one was special because she was honored as more than just an athlete.

As for how she’s celebrating, Biles said that she and her family will be popping bottles of bubbly just like they did the night they got the call from the White House.

Q: The Presidential Medal of Freedom, what was it like to receive that?

A: “It was super exciting, kind of scary. I had sister Symone next to me and she was like ‘wow, where do you go from here? Like, this is the greatest honor you can have as an American citizen.’ And I looked at her and I said, “You know what, you’re right, that’s kind of scary to think about.” But to just be with all the recipients, it was a huge honor. So much excitement in the room, especially to be with our loved ones.”

Q: “How long ago did you find out that you were actually going to receive the medal?”

A: “Last week -- it happened pretty quick. Some of the executives from the White House had called, President Biden wanted to do it himself but he had to go out of town but his executives called and we discussed it and we’re like the calendar is open, we will be there. I was screaming on the phone so excited.”

Watch the rest of the interview below: