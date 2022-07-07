Man beat with shovel at IHOP in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after officers with the Houston Police Department said he was attacked with a shovel at an IHOP in north Houston Thursday.

Officers initially received reports of a stabbing at an IHOP on Crosstimbers around 3:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been pummeled with a shovel.

Police said the victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by Houston Fire Department emergency officials to a nearby trauma center.

According to investigators, two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene prior to HPD’s arrival. Officers recovered the shovel at the scene. Police said the suspects began attacking the man outside of the IHOP, then pursued him inside the restaurant and continued to attack him with the shovel. The suspects also threatened patrons that were at the restaurant, officers said.

HPD said they have acquired video evidence of the attack and are investigating. Police said the restaurant will be closed for the time being.