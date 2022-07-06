Whataburger adds new items to the menu, brings back some fan favorites

Banana pudding shake, breakfast burger among new and returning tasty Whataburger menu items

HOUSTON – Prepare for your mouth to water, Whataburger lovers!

The fast-food franchise is debuting four new limited-time offers while bringing back a couple of fan favorites.

Customers can now enjoy a bacon blue cheese burger and peppercorn ranch chicken club for lunch.

Got a sweet tooth? Whataburger says their new banana pudding shake is a spin on comfort food classics like banana sundaes and banana pudding. Or a brownie may do the trick for chocolate lovers.

Don’t worry, early risers-- the breakfast burger is back, and Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 extended its runs for a limited time.