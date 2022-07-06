The Woodlands man charged after being accused of online solicitation of sex from 7-year-old

Lucas Corey Reid has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after being accused of soliciting a young child for sex online, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office.

According to a release, the Houston Police Department received a tip that Reid was making inquiries to have sex with a 7-year-old. Undercover detectives reportedly started to communicate with the suspect who agreed to pay money for a sexual encounter with the child.

HPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County ICAC Task Force. Pct. 3 detectives, as well as other members of the task force, joined the investigation that led to a Woodlands area hotel where Reid believed he was going to meet the child for sex, according to the release.

Reid was confronted by Pct. 3 investigators and placed in custody after a brief struggle. He is being held on a $60,000 bond at the Montgomery County Jail.