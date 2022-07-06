Man shot outside mother’s apartment in southwest Houston dies, police say

Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help after a man was fatally shot outside his mother’s apartment in southwest Houston Tuesday.

It happened at the Sunset Crossing apartments located at 10630 Beechnut St. around 9 p.m.

According to HPD, the victim’s mother was inside her apartment when she heard a gunshot. Officers said the woman went outside and found her son, who was in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the chest. She then called 911.

When emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene, they located the man. He was transported to the hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators said there are no witnesses. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HPD.