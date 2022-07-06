Child runs to neighbor for help after finding parents dead from murder-suicide at League City home, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A man fatally shot his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself at their League City home Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Eagle Cove Lane in the Magnolia Creek subdivision around 8 p.m.

According to Public Information Officer John Griffith, a neighbor called police after one of the couple’s children ran over for help after finding the bodies of their mother and father.

The mother, 43-year-old Julia Valeriyivna James, was found lying dead in the bathroom, and the father, Kent Hollis James, was found in the master bedroom. The 64-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A handgun was recovered near his body.

Griffith said, although the couple had finalized their divorce in May, they were still living under the same roof.

Their two children were home at the time of the shootings.