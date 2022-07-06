Amazon Prime announces new perks, experiences for users -- and LOTR fans better move fast to get one of them

FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., on April 1, 2020. An Amazon series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkiens Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit novels will premiere in September 2022. The date was announced Monday as filming in New Zealand concluded for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the fabled" Second Age of Middle-earths history. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HOUSTON – Amazon just announced a set of offers and experiences exclusively for Prime members ahead of its Prime Day celebrations on July 12-13.

Starting Wednesday, the mega retailer said Amazon Prime members in the U.S. can get a free one-year Grubhub+ membership that includes no food delivery fees on orders over $12. The perk is valued at $9.99 per month.

Another perk mentioned in the news release said prime members can also now get first-look access for 48 hours to a 60-second sneak peek from the upcoming series on Prime Video, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” to premiere on Sept. 2. Prime members can sign into their account and go to amazon.com/RingsOfPower to view the exclusive sneak peek.

The retailer also rolled out deals on home entertainment devices and NFL-licensed products for its planned broadcasting of Thursday Night Football season kickoff.

Here are those deals:

Score deals on NFL licensed products in the Fan Shop:

Save up to 15% now through July 11 on home accessories (including bed comforters, blankets, beach towels, and more) and electronics (including Bluetooth speakers and earbuds, wireless charging mousepads, and more).

Save on Smart TVs and more now through July 11:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV – Save up to 45%

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV – Save up to 45%

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series UHD smart TV – Save up to 46%

Hisense U6 Series 50-inch 4K QLED Smart Fire TV – Save up to 25%

Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 47%

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 44%

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 36%

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 40%

Insignia 55-75-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 30%-38%

Pioneer 43-50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 38%-40%

Toshiba 43-75-inch C350-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 30%

Fire TV Cube – Save up to 50%

Fire TV Stick – Save up to 58% (available starting July 7 at 12:01 a.m. EDT through July 11)

“Being the first to watch a sneak peek of one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2022 or ordering your favorite takeout while watching a football game on a TV you snagged for a great price—that’s the promise of Prime, and there’s never been a better time to take advantage of all the membership has to offer,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Prime already delivers great value for members. These new exclusive offers and experiences show how a single Prime membership unlocks a whole world of potential.”