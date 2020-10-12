3 tricks you need to know to find the best Prime Day deals

Houston – Amazon’s Prime Day starts tonight at midnight. It’s like Black Friday online; but if you have ever tried to browse the deals in years past, you know it can be overwhelming.

Take 2 minutes to read this to help get your game plan going.

More on Prime Day deals

1. Members only

First things first, you can only shop Amazon’s Prime Day if you are a Prime member. It costs $119 for a year-long subscription. But don’t worry. You can sign up now for a free 30 day trial, do your shopping and then cancel before that 30 days is up.

Don’t Wait. There are Deals now

Even though Prime Day officially kicks off at midnight you can already score prime exclusive deals right now.

If you open the Amazon app or website and click on Prime Day, you’ll see some early deals. Some of the most notable we found are a 55-inch 4k Toshiba Fire TV. It’s on sale for $299.99. That is $150 off the regular price.

The Echo Auto, that lets you use Alexa hands-free while you’re driving is just $19.99. It’s regularly $49.99.

2. The Best Deals won’t pop up on your main page

You won’t necessarily see the best deals when you log into Amazon on Tuesday. Pro shopper The Deal Guy Matt Granite told us why.

“One big mistake everyone goes down to Amazon and blindly assumes the home page will have all deals. That’s absolutely not correct,” he explained. “The home page populates based on your browsing history.”

Granite said you should clear your browser or you can shop through a site that has pulled together all of the best deals, like The Deal Guy. Granite has already posted his top Prime Day picks.

If you go it alone, make note of several things. If the item you are buying is manufactured by Amazon, the listing will show exactly how much you’re saving. Check that out. The Toshiba TV is 33% off. That’s a good deal. If you’re saving less than 10%, you might want to reconsider your purchase,

3. Make sure you know who you’re buying from

The seller is listed on the product.

“Just because you see a deal on Amazon doesn’t mean you’re actually buying from Amazon,” said Granite. “Some of these merchants have their own return policies and their own shipping speeds.”

Other Tips