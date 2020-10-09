Prime Day is coming: Here’s a sneak peek at this year’s Amazon deals

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prime Day is almost here.

The 48-hour sale event kicks off Tuesday, Tuesday, October 13 at 2 a.m. CT.

Beginning Sunday, October 11, Amazon Prime members can get early access by shopping with Alexa on an Echo device by asking “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”

The two-day sale offers Prime members exclusive access to more than one million deals across every category from toys, sports and outdoors, beauty, major appliances, electronics, Amazon devices and more.

Here’s a sneak peek at Prime Day deals:

Amazon Devices

Save 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.99

Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99

Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99

Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99

Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99

Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00

Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.

Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99

Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99

Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99

Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99

Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99

Electronics

Save 36% on 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles

Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras

Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames

Save up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras

Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save on JBL Boombox

Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands

Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs

Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens

Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers

Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer

Smart Home

Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)

Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products

Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums

Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub

Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa and more

Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat

Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums

Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker

Small Businesses Including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade

Save up to 47% on Parker Baby Co. baby products and gear

Save up to 40% on Pawstruck natural dog treats

Save up to 25% on Simply Gum natural breath mints and chewing gum

Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Skoolzy STEM Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys and Taco vs. Burrito, the surprisingly strategic card game

Save up to 25% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Trifo Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Save up to 20% on handcrafted gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade

Save 20% on pumpkin bakery soy candles from Amazon Handmade Maker, Lorenzen Candle Co

Save 20% on rose embossing rolling pins from Amazon Handmade Maker, Algis Crafts

Save 20% on blue simulated turquoise hoop earrings from Amazon Handmade Maker, MJLuLu

Save 20% on dog leash holders from Amazon Handmade Maker, G3 Studios

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 30% on Classic Brands, Furrino, and Sauder furniture

Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture

Save up to 30% on Casper mattresses

Save up to 35% on Bissell floorcare

Save up to 40% on kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle and more

Save up to 50% on Instant Pot products

Save up to 30% on Cuisinart appliances and cookware

Save up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products

Toys & Games

Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets for kids

Save up to 30% on Barbie & Hot Wheels toys

Save up to 40% on Fashion Dolls and Accessories from brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters and Journey Girls

Save up to 30% on NERF Toys

Save up to 30% on Playskool, Sesame Street and Littlest Pet Shop toys

Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars and more

Save up to 30% on toys from Melissa & Doug, V-Tech, Battat, Hape and more

Save up to 30% on Outdoor and Ride-on products

Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys and building sets

Save 15% on AmScope Microscopes for Kids

Fashion

Save up to 40% on select Levi’s for the whole family

Save up to 35% on select Calvin Klein underwear

Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Fossil and more

Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s clothing and more from our brands

Save up to 30% on select Cubcoats for kids

Save up to 15% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop

Save up to 40% on select dresses from Shopbop

Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop

Save up to 40% on select Champion apparel

Save up to 30% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel

Save up to 30% on select New Balance for the family

Beauty

Save up to 43% on Panasonic’s men’s grooming products

Save more than 35% on Waterpik Counterop Aquarius products

Save up to 55% on select oral care favorites from Crest

Save up to 50% on select Conair products

Save up to 50% on select men’s grooming favorites from Braun and Gillette

Save 20% on skin care products from brands including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin and Nivea

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty hair and skin care appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, Foreo, NuFace, Paul Mitchell, PMD Beauty, Rusk and T3

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty favorites from brands including Bioderma, Elemis, HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Mustela, Oribe, Redken and Stila

Save 30% or more on Mario Badescu, Pureology, Nioxin, Philosophy, R+Co, Dermablend, Stila, BaBylisspRO, Glo Science, NuFace, PMD Beauty and many more Premium Beauty brands

Health & Personal Care

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air

Save up to 30% on household essentials from Proctor & Gamble (P&G)

Save up to 30% on ‘on the go’ snack bars and ready to drink beverages

Save up to 20% on select products from Nature’s Bounty

Save up to 20% on nutrition & wellness favorites from brands including Garden of Life, Culturelle and Dymatize

Save up to 20% on Marpac white noise machines

Save up to 25% on home air fresheners from brands including Finish, Air Wick, Woolite and Rid-X

Save 15% on First Aid Only 299 All-Purpose First Aid Kit

Save 20% on Scott washroom essentials

Amazon Brands

Save up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo

Save up to 50% on Belei skin care products

Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear

Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo

Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly

Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements and Amazon Basic Care

Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics products including luggage and travel gear, home furnishings, and kitchen essentials

Automotive, Tools & Home Improvement

Save 50% on Tire Installation

Save 35% off on NOCO Products

Save 20% on Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic 5W-40 Diesel Engine Oil

Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits and Microfiber Towels

Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits

Save 30% on Select Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Tote Tanks

Save up to 40% on DEWALT tools

Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN tools

Save on Sylvania light bulbs

Save up to 15% on select Kidde smoke & carbon monoxide alarms

Lawn & Garden

Save on select Scotts lawn and garden products

Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents live plants

Save up to 20% on select Costa Farms live plants

Save up to 20% on select Briggs & Stratton power products

Save up to 20% on select Classic Accessories patio covers

Save up to 20% on select Worx fall clean up equipment and power tools

Save up to 15% on select Worx Hydroshot pressure washer and PowerShare products

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER string and hedge trimmers

Baby

Save up to 35% on baby feeding essentials

Save up to 20% on baby bath essentials

Save 20% on 4-Star baby products

Save 20% or more on baby nursery essentials

Save up to 20% on Evenflo products

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 30% on select Segway self-balancing electric scooters

Save up to 20% on select Speedo Swim apparel and equipment

Save up to 35% on select adidas clothing, footwear and accessories

Save up to 40% on Coleman Outdoor Essentials

Pets

Save 30% on Wellness dog & cat food and treats

Save up to 20% on Bayer K9 Advantix

Major Appliances

Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save up to 20% on Midea Fridges and Freezers

Save up to 20% on Winia Compact Appliances

Save up to 15% on New Air Appliances

Save up to 20% on Broan Range Hoods

Save up to 20% on Cosmo Appliances

