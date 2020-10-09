Prime Day is coming: Here’s a sneak peek at this year’s Amazon deals

Prime Day is almost here.
The 48-hour sale event kicks off Tuesday, Tuesday, October 13 at 2 a.m. CT.
Beginning Sunday, October 11, Amazon Prime members can get early access by shopping with Alexa on an Echo device by asking “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”
The two-day sale offers Prime members exclusive access to more than one million deals across every category from toys, sports and outdoors, beauty, major appliances, electronics, Amazon devices and more.
Here’s a sneak peek at Prime Day deals:
Amazon Devices
- Save 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.99
- Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99
- Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99
- Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99
- Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99
- Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00
- Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.
- Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99
- Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99
- Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99
- Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99
- Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99
- Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99
Electronics
- Save 36% on 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles
- Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras
- Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames
- Save up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras
- Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches
- Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on JBL Boombox
- Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs
- Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens
- Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers
- Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer
Smart Home
- Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)
- Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products
- Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums
- Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub
- Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa and more
- Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
- Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums
- Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker
Small Businesses Including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade
- Save up to 47% on Parker Baby Co. baby products and gear
- Save up to 40% on Pawstruck natural dog treats
- Save up to 25% on Simply Gum natural breath mints and chewing gum
- Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Skoolzy STEM Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys and Taco vs. Burrito, the surprisingly strategic card game
- Save up to 25% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Trifo Robot Vacuum Cleaners
- Save up to 20% on handcrafted gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade
- Save 20% on pumpkin bakery soy candles from Amazon Handmade Maker, Lorenzen Candle Co
- Save 20% on rose embossing rolling pins from Amazon Handmade Maker, Algis Crafts
- Save 20% on blue simulated turquoise hoop earrings from Amazon Handmade Maker, MJLuLu
- Save 20% on dog leash holders from Amazon Handmade Maker, G3 Studios
Home & Kitchen
- Save up to 30% on Classic Brands, Furrino, and Sauder furniture
- Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture
- Save up to 30% on Casper mattresses
- Save up to 35% on Bissell floorcare
- Save up to 40% on kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle and more
- Save up to 50% on Instant Pot products
- Save up to 30% on Cuisinart appliances and cookware
- Save up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products
Toys & Games
- Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets for kids
- Save up to 30% on Barbie & Hot Wheels toys
- Save up to 40% on Fashion Dolls and Accessories from brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters and Journey Girls
- Save up to 30% on NERF Toys
- Save up to 30% on Playskool, Sesame Street and Littlest Pet Shop toys
- Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars and more
- Save up to 30% on toys from Melissa & Doug, V-Tech, Battat, Hape and more
- Save up to 30% on Outdoor and Ride-on products
- Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens and more
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys and building sets
- Save 15% on AmScope Microscopes for Kids
Fashion
- Save up to 40% on select Levi’s for the whole family
- Save up to 35% on select Calvin Klein underwear
- Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Fossil and more
- Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s clothing and more from our brands
- Save up to 30% on select Cubcoats for kids
- Save up to 15% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop
- Save up to 40% on select dresses from Shopbop
- Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop
- Save up to 40% on select Champion apparel
- Save up to 30% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel
- Save up to 30% on select New Balance for the family
Beauty
- Save up to 43% on Panasonic’s men’s grooming products
- Save more than 35% on Waterpik Counterop Aquarius products
- Save up to 55% on select oral care favorites from Crest
- Save up to 50% on select Conair products
- Save up to 50% on select men’s grooming favorites from Braun and Gillette
- Save 20% on skin care products from brands including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin and Nivea
- Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty hair and skin care appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, Foreo, NuFace, Paul Mitchell, PMD Beauty, Rusk and T3
- Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty favorites from brands including Bioderma, Elemis, HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Mustela, Oribe, Redken and Stila
- Save 30% or more on Mario Badescu, Pureology, Nioxin, Philosophy, R+Co, Dermablend, Stila, BaBylisspRO, Glo Science, NuFace, PMD Beauty and many more Premium Beauty brands
Health & Personal Care
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
- Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air
- Save up to 30% on household essentials from Proctor & Gamble (P&G)
- Save up to 30% on ‘on the go’ snack bars and ready to drink beverages
- Save up to 20% on select products from Nature’s Bounty
- Save up to 20% on nutrition & wellness favorites from brands including Garden of Life, Culturelle and Dymatize
- Save up to 20% on Marpac white noise machines
- Save up to 25% on home air fresheners from brands including Finish, Air Wick, Woolite and Rid-X
- Save 15% on First Aid Only 299 All-Purpose First Aid Kit
- Save 20% on Scott washroom essentials
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo
- Save up to 50% on Belei skin care products
- Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear
- Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo
- Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly
- Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements and Amazon Basic Care
- Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics products including luggage and travel gear, home furnishings, and kitchen essentials
Automotive, Tools & Home Improvement
- Save 50% on Tire Installation
- Save 35% off on NOCO Products
- Save 20% on Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic 5W-40 Diesel Engine Oil
- Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits and Microfiber Towels
- Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits
- Save 30% on Select Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Tote Tanks
- Save up to 40% on DEWALT tools
- Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN tools
- Save on Sylvania light bulbs
- Save up to 15% on select Kidde smoke & carbon monoxide alarms
Lawn & Garden
- Save on select Scotts lawn and garden products
- Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents live plants
- Save up to 20% on select Costa Farms live plants
- Save up to 20% on select Briggs & Stratton power products
- Save up to 20% on select Classic Accessories patio covers
- Save up to 20% on select Worx fall clean up equipment and power tools
- Save up to 15% on select Worx Hydroshot pressure washer and PowerShare products
- Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER string and hedge trimmers
Baby
- Save up to 35% on baby feeding essentials
- Save up to 20% on baby bath essentials
- Save 20% on 4-Star baby products
- Save 20% or more on baby nursery essentials
- Save up to 20% on Evenflo products
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 30% on select Segway self-balancing electric scooters
- Save up to 20% on select Speedo Swim apparel and equipment
- Save up to 35% on select adidas clothing, footwear and accessories
- Save up to 40% on Coleman Outdoor Essentials
Pets
- Save 30% on Wellness dog & cat food and treats
- Save up to 20% on Bayer K9 Advantix
Major Appliances
- Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
- Save up to 20% on Midea Fridges and Freezers
- Save up to 20% on Winia Compact Appliances
- Save up to 15% on New Air Appliances
- Save up to 20% on Broan Range Hoods
- Save up to 20% on Cosmo Appliances
Grocery
- Save up to 35% on select products from Orgain
- Save 35% on customer favorite beverages from brands including Keurig, Crystal Light and more
- Save 30% on Hershey’s Halloween candy favorites
- Save up to 25% on ConAgra products
- Save 30% or more on select pantry staples from Campbell’s, Izze’s, Planters, Quaker, RX Bar and more