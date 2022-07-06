‘A quick boxing overview’: Mont Belvieu PD describes alleged, unprovoked road rage incident where innocent driver takes down suspect

Tyse Hem has been charged with was charged with Class A misdemeanor assault with bodily injury.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – The Mont Belvieu Police Department didn’t hold back any punches (no pun intended) when releasing information about a suspected road rage incident that occurred Tuesday.

“There has been lots of social media buzz about an incident in Mont Belvieu this morning, so MBPD wanted to provide some information for everyone,” the department’s Facebook post began.

It went on to state that “a 26-year-old man from Houston apparently decided to start some post-Independence Day fireworks of his own ... by exiting his vehicle and punching the driver of a vehicle who was also stopped in traffic.”

Those actions, according to the post, led to “a quick boxing overview” which did not end well for the suspect.

The post outlined details of how it all unfolded.

According to police, the incident happened at Eagle Drive and I-10 around 9:30 a.m.

Police said Tyse Hem exited his vehicle and approached the driver of another vehicle.

The driver initially rolled down his window, thinking Hem may have needed help of some sort, when Hem allegedly reached into the opened window and punched the driver in the face.

The driver had his young child in the vehicle with him.

In fear for their safety, the driver exited his truck to defend himself and, according to the post, and “proceeded to provide the suspect with a quick boxing overview which put the suspect down until police arrived.”

MBPD received several calls from other drivers about the in-progress incident. Two officers who were nearby arrived quickly to the scene and took the suspect into custody.

One commenter wrote in the FB thread, “The victim is my brother in law, a WONDERFUL man who will do anything for anyone!! He usually carries, but I guess God wasn’t ready for this guy yet! I pray he gets the help he needs and gets his life right. My brother in law sure showed him - NOT TODAY!! HE PICKED THE WRONG PERSON!!! Our family is SO THANKFUL my brother in law and baby are safe! Thank you Lord for your protection!!”

Hem was charged with Class A misdemeanor assault with bodily injury.

The subsequent investigation indicates that the incident was entirely random and unprovoked and that the suspect had been involved in a similar incident just prior to that encounter. The victim in the earlier incident declined to pursue charges, police said.

MBPD is reminding citizens to always be alert to your surroundings and not engage with anyone who approaches your vehicle while stopped at intersections or in traffic.

“Fortunately, this incident ended well, but this may not always be the case, things often can escalate quickly,” the department said.

Hem was transported to Mont Belvieu PD for initial booking, then transferred to the Chambers County Jail.