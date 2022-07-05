Police, SWAT team surround southeast Houston home where armed man barricaded inside, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police and members of the SWAT team are trying to negotiate with a suspect who is barricaded inside a home in the southeast side.

The scene is unfolding in the 5100 block of French Creek Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the home after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a gun. An armed man went into the home and refused to come out, prompting the SWAT standoff, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the man had multiple felony warrants.

It was not known if anyone else was inside the home with the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.