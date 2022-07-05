Wild video: Suspect pedals away on bicycle after putting gun to head of Burger King employee during robbery

The aggravated robbery happened at a Burger King in the 5000 block of East Crosstimbers on June 19, 2022.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. Clear surveillance video shows the suspect placing gloves on his hand outside a fast food restaurant, then entering and holding a gun to an innocent employee’s head.

According to Houston police, on Sunday, June 19, an unknown man entered a Burger King in the 5000 block of East Crosstimbers at around 7:20 p.m.

The man walked up to the counter and acted as though he was going to place an order, but hopped over the counter and pulled out a handgun from his waistband.

The suspect handed a backpack to employees and demanded money. He placed the gun to the back of one of the employee’s head while forcing another one to open the cash register.

Once the suspect had the money, he hopped back onto the other side and fled the location on a bicycle.

Video shows the suspect wearing a white polo with black long sleeve shirt underneath, light-colored pants and a white cap. He also had a mask, used for COVID protection, over the lower part of his face.

Ad

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.