300 students from Astros Youth Academy to receive books, backpacks and more

HOUSTON – Reliant employees are teaming up with the Astros Foundation to give out books, backpacks and other items to students Tuesday.

The giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a live stream of the event.

According to a release, elementary students will receive books, backpacks, bookmarks, snacks and information to sign up for Slide Into Summer Reading at the Astros Youth Academy.

The Astros Shooting Stars, Shuttle Crew, and mascot Orbit along with Reliant’s mascot, Hugo, will also be in attendance.