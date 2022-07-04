HPD details security measures at Freedom Over Texas celebration amid Chicago parade shooting

Fireworks light up the sky over Houston during the city's annual Independence Day celebration July 4, 2018.

HOUSTON – Officials with HPD and event organizers reviewed security protocols at the City of Houston’s Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park in a news conference.

Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the biggest Fourth of July celebration in the City of Houston, according to J. Jones, HPD Executive Assistant Chief.

The protocol review comes after 6 people were killed and 24 others injured during a Fourth of July parade in Chicago.

RELATED: Manhunt underway after rooftop shooter kills at least 6, injures 24 at July 4 parade in northern Chicago suburb, officials say

“I wish I could talk to you about the celebration we’re going to have, but we have to face the fact that, yes we had a mass shooting, and there are no two other ways about it.” said Jones.

Ad

Jones said the department has assured that they have taken “every precaution possible” by adding undercover officers, specialized units and placing officers all over festival grounds.

“We believe we have plenty of resources it doesn’t mean that nothing can happen, but it does mean that we have done all we can practically do at this point,” he said. “We are asking everybody, if you see something, say something.”

Jones added that there are restrictions on what people can and cannot carry into festival grounds. You can find that list here.

MORE COVERAGE:

Clay Walker to headline ‘Freedom Over Texas’; event returns to ‘in-person’ celebration after pandemic

Ad

Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July Celebration to feature NASA astronauts, fireworks and more