‘Freedom Over Texas’: Entertainment lineup, more details released for ‘in-person’ return of July 4 celebration

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by various community leaders and sponsors at City Hall Tuesday to announce details for the in-person return of Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration, “Freedom Over Texas.”

The highly-anticipated entertainment lineup released, and attendees will be treated to a diverse group of talent. The event will feature local, regional, and national entertainment, concluding with a musically choreographed fireworks finale.

Country singer and Houston area native Clay Walker will serve as headliner. In addition, will be Step Rideau & The Zydeco Outlaws, Walker County, Sawyer Brown and Blanco Brown, a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has produced for Chris Brown and Pitbull.

Shell “Freedom Over Texas” is an annual event that features live music and activities for the whole family.

The event has become Houston’s annual signature July 4th celebration with an average of 50,000 people in attendance and is televised live in Houston. Freedom Over Texas will feature a unique non-profit component that joins forces with the Houston Food Bank to help fill an extraordinary demand in our regional community. The event will donate a percentage of food and beverage sales to the Houston Food Bank.

This year, guests will celebrate more than America’s Freedom, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of NASA Johnson Space Center’s presence in Houston. Shell Freedom Over Texas has partnered with Johnson Space Center to bring an exclusive Space City Experience featuring its storied history and upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. The signature area will include an opportunity to be up close and personal with NASA astronauts, robotic demonstrations, virtual reality fieldtrips to the International Space Station, the Space Exploration Vehicle, Destination Station trailer, and other NASA exhibits and activities.