Mom of 17-year-old killed at pool party in N. Harris County speaks out, noting lack of communication from authorities

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – A pool party turned deadly has left two families in mourning as they work to find the person responsible for killing their teenage sons.

“People are killing people, and they just don’t care. It’s not fair! I shouldn’t have to bury my child at the age of 17,” mother DeeDee Denman said.

Dillion Denman, 17, and 18-year-old Cameron Allen died during the shooting in north Harris County on Friday night.

“I’m hurt. I’m confused. I’m angry because this was supposed to be a pool party,” Denman said. “To get a call that my child had just been shot, and it’s just so many questions.”

Denman says she’s still trying to find the words.

She says her son Dillion and Cameron, who was his good friend, were taken too soon.

“I talked to Cameron’s mom. She’s hurt as well,” she added. “They were good friends. They played Little League together. She’s devastated who would dream that this would happen.”

The teens were at the party at the Kimberly Pointe Apartments on Airtex Drive when authorities say an altercation unfolded and shots were fired.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows officers in the parking lot of a gas station where the crowd ran for help.

“Multiple people were discharging firearms directly in front of the leasing office of the complex. We don’t know who was shooting first,” Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Denman was in California working when she found out about the shooting. It was the last time she heard her son’s voice.

“He asked me to go to a pool party. I said, ‘You can go.’ He told me I love you, and within 40 minutes later I received a phone call,” she said. “I heard screaming and commotion in the background saying, ‘Ms. DeeDee, Dillion’s been shot.’”

Denman wants to know who killed her son and his best friend.

She says the gun violence is getting out of control, and she prays detectives will find out who’s responsible.

“Even though I’m going to lay my child to rest next week, I want my child to Rest In Peace knowing that I’ve brought their killers to justice,” she said.

A third person was shot and is expected to be OK.

Police say no arrest have been made in this case.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.