Man fatally shot inside vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was fatally shot inside of a vehicle in north Houston Sunday.

Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Airline Drive around 9:05 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle, HPD said.

Officers said emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department transported the victim to a nearby trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation as police work to find out who shot the man and why.