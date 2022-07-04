Body recovered during search for missing swimmer near Tiki Island, officials say

Search for swimmer who went missing near Tiki Island on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A body recovered near Virginia Point early Monday is believed to be that of a man who went missing while swimming near Tiki Island over the weekend, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Gonzalez, 21, was swimming with family members in waters near the railroad tracks that run along Interstate 45 at Tiki Island on Saturday. He made it out about 200 yards when his family lost sight of him, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said said.

Search for swimmer who went missing near Tiki Island on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (KPRC)

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Tiki Island Police and the Texas City Police Department drone squad joined forces in the search.

The search was suspended Sunday night, and went from a rescue effort to recovery mission.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner was working with the man’s family for a positive identification.