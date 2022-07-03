WATCH LIVE: March for justice held following deadly shooting of Houston pastor Rev. Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr.

HOUSTON – Members of the Houston community will join together Sunday afternoon as they march against violence following the fatal shooting of a beloved pastor Rev. Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr.

The Mouton family, his ministry colleagues, friends and citizens say they are calling for justice and for officials to put a stop to senseless violence in the community.

Beginning at 5 p.m., those who wish to attend can meet at Palm Center located at 5300 Griggs Road.

Pastor Ronald K. Mouton, Sr. Prayer March Against Violence And For Justice (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A highly revered pastor and staple in the Houston community was killed during a possible road-rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road Friday afternoon.

According to those who knew him, Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was shot and killed by another driver as he traveled on the feeder road around 4:19 p.m.

Surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers shows what happened before Pastor Mouton crashed.

Ad

Houston police say the suspected shooter was driving a black sedan.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has known the beloved Pastor for many years and says he was a man of love and service and that he had a generous spirit.

“This was just an innocent man traveling on a road near his church where he worked all the time,” Jackson Lee said. “He loves ministry. He was just doing the work of a pastor.”

Members of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, pastors from all over the Houston area, family, and friends are now mourning the loss.

“Pastor Mouton was a loving father, husband, and friend. A wonderful pastor, and a true man of God that lived and practiced what he preached,” Pastor Lionel Flanagan said.

Pastor Lionel Flanagan with East Houston Trinity Walk of Faith Ministry says Mouton was a true friend.

“He allowed me to do things that he didn’t do for no other. He gave me a chance to do what I’m doing now, and I thank God for him,” he said.

Ad

Loved ones shared an outpour of grief on social media in reaction to Mouton’s death after church staffers announced it on Facebook Live Sunday morning.

New York Pastor Quinton Chad Foster offered condolences on Facebook, saying in part, “Pastor Ronald Mouton had his daddy’s grace, humility, and integrity. He had a heart for people and a passion for preaching. Just being in his presence, you knew he came from great stock! Pastor Ronald Mouton was a great pastor, preacher, and singer. He had it all when it came to the pulpit.”

Several churches including the Fellowship Church of Texas and Greater Works Outreach Ministries were also devastated by the tragic loss.

“He was always eager to be doing more,” Jackson Lee added.

Ad

“I’m going to miss my friend but I know he is in heaven,” Flanagan said.

Bishop James Dixon spoke to KPRC 2 Investigates on Monday about the shocking death of the well-known Houston Pastor.

“This is devastating, devastating. The family is in shock and utter disbelief,” said Dixon.

A lifelong friend of his, Dixon says, the congregation of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is not the only ones mourning Pastor Mouton’s death.

“There are no words to describe the depth of the pain and the shattering of the heart that pastors like myself and others feel right now,” said Dixon.

Tomaro Bell, the Chair of Public Safety for the Super Neighborhood Alliance, said Mouton was an established figure and respected by many.

“Pastor Mouton has been a pillar of this community for decades,” Bell said.

Retired HPD Captain Greg Friman said cases, where road rage is suspected, are tough to crack.

“There are going to be very few, if any, witnesses. This is something that happened very spontaneously. There are going to be few leads, but it’s going to be up to the general public,” said Fermin.

Ad

According to HPD’s preliminary numbers, this is the 35th case of road rage for this year where a gun was involved. At this point last year, a spokesperson said the department had logged 30 cases.

Mouton was the pastor of his church for the past 30 years, according to their website. Mouton graduated from Ross Shaw Sterling High School in 1981 with honors before attending Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin State University.

Mouton leaves behind his wife of nearly 40 years, Suzanne Pollard-Mouton, four children, 10 grandchildren, a twin brother along with other siblings, and his church community.

Former Houston city council member Dwight A. Boykins also asked for prayers on behalf of the Mouton family via social media Sunday.

Sheila Jackson Lee and Crime Stoppers of Houston have teamed up to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.