Beloved Houston pastor killed during possible road-rage incident on Gulf Freeway, church confirms; Crime Stoppers offers up to $5K reward for suspect info

‘Pastor Ronald Mouton was a great pastor, preacher, and singer. He had it all when it came to the pulpit.’

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Beloved Houston pastor Ronald K. Mouton Sr. killed during road-rage incident on Gulf Freeway, church confirms (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A highly revered pastor and staple in the Houston community was killed during a possible road-rage incident on the Gulf Freeway Friday afternoon.

According to those who knew him, Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was shot and killed by another driver as he traveled on the feeder road around 4:19 p.m.

Loved ones shared an outpour of grief on social media in reaction to Mouton’s death after church staffers announced it on Facebook Live Sunday morning.

New York Pastor Quinton Chad Foster offered condolences on Facebook, saying in part, “Pastor Ronald Mouton had his daddy’s grace, humility, and integrity. He had a heart for people and a passion for preaching. Just being in his presence, you knew he came from great stock! Pastor Ronald Mouton was a great pastor, preacher, and singer. He had it all when it came to the pulpit.”

Pastor Mouton was the pastor of his church for the past 30 years, according to their website. Mouton graduated from Ross Shaw Sterling High School in 1981 with honors before attending Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin State University.

Mouton leaves behind his wife of nearly 40 years, Suzanne Pollard-Mouton, four children 10 grandchildren, a twin brother along with other siblings, and his church community.

Former Houston city council member Dwight A. Boykins also asked for prayers on behalf of the Mouton family via social media Sunday.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee offered her condolences on the loss of Mouton who she described as a friend.

Sheila Jackson Lee and Crime Stoppers of Houston have teamed up to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

