Police respond to disturbance call at HPD Chief Troy Finner’s residence

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston, after several people died and scores were injured during a music festival the night before. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called.

Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

HPD provided the following statement via Twitter.

According to HPD, there was no physical contact between the chief and the family member. Additionally, it is unclear which relative called the police.

Officers offered no further details on the incident.