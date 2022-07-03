Houston Astros’ star Yordan Alvarez named June’s American League Player of the Month

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The recognition is making it obvious - Yordan Alvarez is having a huge year so far for the Houston Astros.

Saturday’s announcement by Major League Baseball that the Astros’ slugger is the AL’s Player of the Month for June is just the latest in what is becoming a long list of accomplishments.

In the month of June, Alvarez dominated. He ranked first in the league in batting average (.418), RBI (28), OPS (1.346), on-base percentage (.510), and slugging percentage (.835), while tying for fourth in the league in June with nine home runs.

Overall, in 68 games so far this season, Alvarez is hitting .311 with 23 home runs (tied for second in the AL) and 56 RBI (third in the AL). He leads the league in OPS (1.055) and slugging percentage (.647).

This is the 23rd time an Astros player has ever won the monthly award, with Kyle Tucker being the previous Astro to be honored similarly in September/October of 2021. Alvarez also won American League Player of the Week earlier in June, when he hit .565 with four home runs and eight RBI for games played between May 30-June 5.