Have you seen Yadhira? Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old teen believed to be kidnapped by ex-boyfriend near Dallas

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Yadhira Medina, 17 is reported missing after she was possibly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend near Dallas, police say (Garland Police Department/Texas DPS)

GARLAND, Texas – Authorities need help searching for a 17-year-old teen who was possibly abducted by her ex-boyfriend in north Texas.

Yadhira Medina was last seen in Garland, which is northeast of Dallas at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Garland PD said in a release that Witnesses told officers that the suspect, 20-year-old David Maldonado, allegedly dragged her in his vehicle “against her will.”

Yadhira has reddish-brown hair with brown eyes, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and black sweatpants. She was last seen carrying a backpack.

The suspect, Maldonado, is described as having brown eyes and black hair, measured 5 foot 7 and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen getting away in a white Ford or GM pickup truck with tan or silver trim possibly driven by an unknown individual.

Police believe Yadhira is in danger.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 911 or 972-485-4840.

