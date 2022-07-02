Have you seen Earl? Police searching for missing 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department needs help finding an 81-year-old man who went missing on Friday.

Earl G. Smith was last seen in the 10100 block of Inwood Hollow Lane at around 4 p.m.

Smith was seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and black slippers, police said. He was also seen walking with a cane.

Police said Smith is 5-foot-11, weighs 90 pounds and has a gray beard. He is reportedly diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Earl G. Smith is asked to call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.