84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Have you seen Earl? Police searching for missing 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Missing Person, Houston Police
Earl G. Smith, 81, is reported missing Friday night (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department needs help finding an 81-year-old man who went missing on Friday.

Earl G. Smith was last seen in the 10100 block of Inwood Hollow Lane at around 4 p.m.

Smith was seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and black slippers, police said. He was also seen walking with a cane.

Police said Smith is 5-foot-11, weighs 90 pounds and has a gray beard. He is reportedly diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Earl G. Smith is asked to call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email