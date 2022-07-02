89º

Fireworks display at NW Harris County church ignites 3-acre grass fire, firefighters say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Firefighters battled a grass fire near a church caused by fireworks in northwest Harris County (KPRC)

Firefighters in northwest Harris County had put out a grass fire ignited by fireworks at an event that took place in Cypress Friday night.

According to Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. James Singleton, firefighters were on scene supporting a 4th of July fireworks event at Second Baptist Church in Cypress. The fireworks display was conducted by professionals on site.

At some point during the display, Singleton said sparks from the fireworks ignited a small fire next to the display, which put a halt to the show.

The fire grew up to three acres, according to Singleton, and firefighters on the scene quickly put it out.

No one was injured, and no structures were damaged.

