Caught on camera: Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constable and cyclists involved in incident in Heights area

HOUSTON – Cell phone footage of an incident involving a group of bicyclists and a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable is going viral on social media.

The video was recorded Thursday near the 4400 block of North Main in the Heights area.

The footage appears to show a deputy constable break-checking a bicyclist and then veering in and out of traffic behind him.

The video was posted to Facebook by one of the cyclists who said the group was outraged by the deputy’s behavior but did not say what sparked the incident.

“For cops to break check you and do that zig-zag motion that he did, I think that just doesn’t add to the solutions of the problems that we have on the Houston roads,” said bicyclist John Delgado who watched the video earlier today.

The footage shows the bicyclist in the group riding up to the deputy’s vehicle and asking for his badge number.

The deputy eventually pulls over and is seen visibly frustrated with the cyclist who appears to ride off as the video ends.

“I think the cop was in the wrong, but I don’t know the full story, that was just a little snippet,” Delgado said.

Alvin Hayes told KPRC 2 that he loves riding his bike and was surprised to see the video. He said he hopes whoever is responsible is held accountable.

“The roads are already dangerous for us, sometimes we got out here at nighttime just to be free and just enjoy our life. It could cause a bad accident like that,” Hayes said.

Constables Alan Rosen addressed the issues in a tweet:

Statement from @ConstableRosen regarding Online Video: "Today, I was made aware of an online video of a Precinct One deputy engaging several cyclists on the roadway. The brief video clip, filmed at approximately 10:15 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, depicts the deputy #HouNews pic.twitter.com/jHqwaEGax0 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) July 2, 2022

The bicyclist said they plan to hold a press conference on Tuesday, July 5 to hold the deputy involved accountable.