Woman drowns in backyard pool in Katy, FBCSO says

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman drowned in a backyard pool in a Katy neighborhood Thursday night, deputies with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fort Bend sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded to reports of a drowning in the 22900 block of Roberts Run Road around 8:30 p.m. When authorities arrived at the scene, they located the woman outside of the pool with CPR in progress. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, FBCSO said.

Deputies said the woman, who is in her late 30′s or early 40′s, was found by her children, who began CPR, and other family members.

Their calls for help brought out others from the neighborhood who deputies said continued CPR until emergency personnel arrived.