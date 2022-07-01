2 wanted for robbing cell phone store at gunpoint in north Houston, HPD says

2 wanted for aggravated robbery of cell phone store in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are looking for the suspects who they said are responsible for robbing a cell phone store in north Houston last month.

According to the Houston Police Department, the robbery took place in the 4800 block of Irvington Boulevard on May 24.

Police said around 11 a.m., two men entered the store.

Moments later, the men ran up to the store’s employee, and one of them was armed with a handgun.

Both suspects began demanding the employees take out money from the cash registers in the store and the cell phones they believed were in the back office. Police said the suspects then snatched the money from the register before going to the back of the store and taking multiple cell phones.

Once they were done, officers said the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police described one suspect as a Black male wearing a green hoodie, light gray sweatpants, white shoes, and a facemask. The other was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants, black shoes, and a mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or HPD.