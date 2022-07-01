2 men wanted after robbing pawn shop, demanding employees get on the ground, HPD says

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for two men who they said were caught on camera robbing a pawn shop earlier this week.

Police said on June 28 around 6:30 p.m., a man was buzzed into the pawn shop located in the 4500 block of Almeda. The two suspects reportedly followed directly behind him, entering while the door was still open.

Once they were inside, the original man was seen on camera running away as the others began brandishing their weapons and demanding money from the cash register.

According to HPD, the suspects demanded the store employees open the registers while yelling at them to get down on the ground.

The suspects were able to take off with the cash from the store before they fled in a dark gray Dodge Charger, police said.

HPD officials say they are looking for the man who had originally buzzed into the pawn shop, indicating him as a person of interest. He was described by police as a Black male wearing a gray shirt, gray pants with black stripes, and red shoes.

Additionally, they are searching for the two other suspects. Suspect #1 was described by HPD as a Black man wearing a black hoodie with “Playboy” in white writing on it, black jeans, black shoes, and a black mask covering the mouth portion of his face.

The other suspect was described by officers as being a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes, a hood overhead and a black mask covering his mouth portion also.