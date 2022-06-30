SNEAK PEEK: Disney Wish sets sail for first time

KPRC + is giving viewers a sneak peek as the Disney Wish sets sail for the first time.

Walt Disney Imagineer Sachi Handke joined KPRC + to show the brand-new Disney Wish and introduced several features that families can expect to enjoy.

There’s something for everyone in the family onboard, from spaces for children of all ages, to areas exclusively for adults, and places for the entire family to enjoy together, according to a release.

