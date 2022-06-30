Grocery store security guard fired after confrontation with customer was caught on camera

HOUSTON – A store’s security guard has been let go from his job after several customers say his actions are simply out of control.

According to a customer, the security guard, who is employed by Allied Universal, verbally and physically abused her cousin, who she says is special needs, back on April 13.

Kamesha Sterling says she began to record the altercation between her cousin and the guard who reportedly kicked the women out of the store moments after pepper-spraying them.

During the altercation, her cousin, Stephanie Teal, could be heard asking the guard, “Why are you doing this to me?” as cell phone video appears to show him dragging Teal out of the store by her hair.

“He’s like, ‘She’s stealing!’ I say, ‘She’s not stealing. I have a basket full of groceries, I’m paying for everything,’” customer Sterling added.

Another woman says the same security guard called her names while accusing her of shoplifting back on June 21.

Ad

“You just said I’m Black, and I’m ugly,” said shopper Shelondra Peavy.

“Yes, I did,” the guard reportedly replied.

Advocates such as Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews with the Rainbow Push Coalition stood with the women and spoke against the guard’s actions, demanding the store respond.

On Wednesday night, a spokesperson from Kroger sent KPRC 2 the following statement:

“The Allied Universal Security Guard in question will no longer service Kroger stores. We will not tolerate this type of behavior from third-party providers that operate within our stores.”