Frightening video: Aggravated robbery suspects fire at woman in broad daylight at north Houston gas station

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects they said fired at a woman during an aggravated robbery in the parking lot of a north Houston convenience store.

It happened in the 19400 block of Aldine Westfield on June 22.

According to HPD, around 1:30 p.m., the woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle after fueling up at the gas pumps. The woman said, suddenly, two unknown men appeared on both side of her car, pointing guns and demanding that she get out of the vehicle.

The woman said she panicked and hit the accelerator, speeding away from the suspects. That is when one of the suspects, who was armed with a shotgun, fired a round, striking the rear wing of the vehicle.

Both suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The first suspect appeared to be between 16 and to 25 years old, and wore dark clothing. He was armed with a shotgun.

The second suspect was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.