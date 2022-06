3-vehicle crash closes several lanes on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 518 in Galveston County

HOUSTON – A three-vehicle crash closed several southbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway Thursday in Galveston County, according to TranStar.

The crash was reported at 2:03 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a heavy truck on I-45 at FM 518.

Details of the accident are unknown. The TranStar camera showed emergency crews that responded to the scene.

The crash was cleared around 3 p.m.

