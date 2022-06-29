Woman shot to death during possible disturbance in Channelview, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a shooting in Channelview Wednesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Precinct 3 deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Coolidge Street around 12 p.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, several individuals arrived at the location before a possible disturbance broke out.

Gonzalez said a man at the residence retrieved a gun and started shooting, hitting the woman who is possible in her 50s or 60s.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

