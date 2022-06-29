William Lewis Reece expected to plead guilty to murders of 3 Houston-area women Wednesday

HOUSTON – Convicted killer William Reece is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to three Texas murders 25 years ago.

He’s accused of killing Laura Smither from Friendswood, Jessica Cain from Tiki Island and Kelli Ann Cox from Denton back in 1997.

Reece was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 for kidnapping Sandra Sapaugh from a parking lot in Webster. Sapaugh escaped by jumping out of his truck as he drove down I-45.

Reece was sentenced to death last year in the 1997 murder of Tiffany Johnston in Oklahoma.

Because of a previously filed extradition request, Reece returned to Texas in March.

The parents of Laura Smither have waited 25 years for justice. We last talked to them last year. “There were times we doubted whether we’d get any resolution at all,” said Bob Smither.

Reece is expected to plead guilty to Laura and Jessica’s murders in Galveston County at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

He’ll then be taken to Brazoria County to plead guilty to Kelli Ann’s murder.