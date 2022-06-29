Volunteers for ‘40 Roofs for 40 Years’ initiative repair roof of woman’s Sunnyside home

The hurricane season is here and can, unfortunately, be notorious for endangering the safety and health of those in vulnerable communities, including low-income families in Houston.

In preparation, Rebuilding Together (RT) has teamed up with CITGO and GAF Wednesday for “40 Roofs for 40 Years,” an initiative to assist low-income elderly, U.S. military veterans, and working families in need, all at no cost to them. According to a news release, the repairs make “Houston homeowners safer and more resilient against storms.”

A crew of volunteers from CITGO completed the repairs of a home for a woman in the Sunnyside neighborhood. A news release says Shellie Williams grew up and cared for her grandmother and father in the home before they passed away. Williams said she still has vivid memories of her loved ones at the home, such as the smell of her grandmother’s cooking coming out of the back screen door.

During last year’s winter freeze, Williams reportedly had to move out of her home while contractors made repairs. Volunteers are now able to come back and provide the home with a new roof.

RT has replaced 55 roofs so far this year and hopes to replace 40 more roofs with free shingles provided by GAF for the hurricane season