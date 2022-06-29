Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vehicle

Quinnton R. Allen, 28, is charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside his vehicle in mid-June.

Quinnton R. Allen, 28, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and murder for his alleged role in the death of Luis Espinoza, 29.

According to Houston police, Espinoza was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Jeep Cherokee at an intersection in the 1200 block of Fairbanks Street and 5600 Cochran Street. It appears the victim crashed into a pole after being shot.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Espinoza to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation identified Allen as the suspect in the case. He was arrested on June 22 and subsequently charged.