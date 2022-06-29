LIVE: Family of pastor killed during possible road rage incident joins Congresswoman SJL, Crime Stoppers to seek answers

HOUSTON – The family of the pastor killed during a possible road rage incident on the Gulf Freeway last week will join Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the Houston Police Department, Crime Stoppers and several other community leaders in seeking answers from the community.

Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr., the pastor of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, was shot and killed by another driver as he traveled on the feeder road Friday afternoon.

Lee, who has known the beloved pastor for many years, says he was a man of love and service and that he had a generous spirit.

“This was just an innocent man traveling on a road near his church where he worked all the time,” Lee said. “He loves ministry. He was just doing the work of a pastor.”

Lee and Crime Stoppers of Houston have teamed up to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

Ad

KPRC 2 will live stream the news conference starting at 2:30 p.m.