Houston non-profits awarded millions for work with homeless veterans

HOUSTON – The U.S. Department of Labor is dedicating $57 million in grants to organizations that help veterans experiencing homelessness find meaningful work and assist them in overcoming barriers in transitioning back to the workforce.

Three Houston non-profit groups were recently awarded a portion of that money to support and expand their services to homeless veterans.

Adaptive Construction Solutions, Inc. and The Houston Launch Pad were awarded continuing grants of $450,000 and $500,000 respectively. SERJobs received a new three-year grant totaling $1.5 million.

The money is part of the Department of Labor’s Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program.

The awards will allow the groups to provide occupational skills, apprenticeships, or on-the-job training opportunities, and receive job search and placement assistance to homeless veterans, many of whom have also been previously incarcerated.