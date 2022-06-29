New HFD recruit classes are among first to qualify for incentive pay

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department announced that two recruit classes are the first to qualify for an incentive program which was created to attract recruits who already have important certifications.

Under the newly implemented program, recruits who hold active Fire and EMT certification at the time of hire will receive $2,500. Those hired who already have an active Fire-EMT Paramedic certification will receive $3,000, according to a release.

The recruit classes 2022-Alpha and 2022-Charlie are the first to qualify for the additional pay.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña implemented the recruit incentive pay program on March 7.

The incentive program aims to make HFD more competitive in recruitment. HFD is actively recruiting qualified individuals to fill over 300 cadet positions per year.

If you’re interested in joining its team, click here for all HFD recruiting information.