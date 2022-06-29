2 teens caught on camera holding gun to employee’s head at fast food restaurant in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for two individuals who were caught on camera holding a gun up to a fast-food restaurant employee’s head during a robbery in north Houston last month.

According to a video posted on YouTube by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the two suspects, who are believed to be between 16 to 18 years old, walked into the restaurant located in the 7000 block of Airline Drive on May 30 around 2 p.m.

Investigators said the young men first pretended to be customers by placing two separate food orders while other customers waited inside the restaurant.

Once they saw the lobby was empty, one of the men reportedly pulled out a handgun and walked behind the counter while the other suspect stood at the door as a lookout.

Surveillance video shows the moment the armed suspect then pointed a gun at the employee’s head while demanding money from the cash register.

After the suspects got the money, they both fled from the restaurant in an unknown direction.

HPD officials say the suspects were described as Black males between 16 to 18 years old.

One of the suspects was said to have been wearing a black hoodie with white designs, light-colored shorts, and black sandals. The other one was wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.