Lightning strike sparks house fire in League City, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Houston-area firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home that was reportedly sparked by lightning Monday.

Officials received a call around 10 p.m. about a house located in the 1400 block of Modeste Drive in the Cabot Cove section of the Victory Lakes subdivision that caught on fire when lightning struck the home as a strong line of thunderstorms pushed through the area. Two League City Police Department patrol officers arrived at the scene and reported the roof line was ablaze, League City Fire Chief Michael Lugo said.

Lugo said the two people that were inside the house and their pets got out safely from the fire that spread quickly to multiple parts of the residence.

According to Lugo, the lightning strike actually sparked several fires throughout the home. When fire crews arrived, they reportedly hooked a hose up to a fire hydrant right across the street from the burning house. Somehow the water supply line failed and blew out the hydrant, Lugo said.

As firefighters looked for more water supply, Lugo said he ordered the crews out of the house and the blaze continued to spread.

Lugo said he then called in assistance from the Webster, Dickinson, Santa Fe, Nassau Bay, Kemah, Friendswood, and Forest Bend fire departments.

With multiple crews at the scene and a renewed water supply, Lugo said firefighters continued to work to put the fire out. The fire caused multiple structures to collapse, Lugo said. Lugo said firefighters the fire was declared out at about 12:34 a.m. No firefighters were reportedly injured in the incident.

Officials said they were able to retrieve several personal items for the residents of the home. At one point, Lugo said firefighters took to one of the residents what looked to be a couple of handfuls of jewelry that was saved from the blaze.