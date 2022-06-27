Identities confirmed of missing couple found dead from apparent murder-suicide in wooded area in New Caney, deputies say

Body believed to be missing 19-year-old found in trunk moments after partner’s body was found nearby in New Caney, deputies say

NEW CANEY, Texas – The identities and causes of death have been confirmed in the case of a missing couple found dead in a wooded area on June 5 in New Caney, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Roman Forest Police Department received a call around 10:23 a.m. reporting the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a body that was in the late stages of decomposition along the wood line.

When additional agencies arrived at the scene, they found a blue BMW nearby that had been previously linked to two active missing persons cases. While searching the vehicle, a woman’s body was found inside the trunk.

It was confirmed by the medical examiner that the remains were those of Megan Madison Leach, 19, and Manuel Fuentes, 20. Deputies said the couple was reported missing on May 25.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fuentes shot and killed Leach before turning the gun on himself.