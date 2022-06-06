Body believed to be missing 19-year-old found in trunk moments after partner’s body was found nearby in New Caney, deputies say

NEW CANEY, Texas – Officials say they have found the bodies of two people who were reported missing last month in a wooded area of New Caney Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the initial discovery of one body led authorities to find a 19-year-old’s body in the trunk of a vehicle in Montogomery County. It is believed the two bodies which were found were a couple.

Here’s what happened:

Officers from the Roman Forest Police Department say they received a call around 10:23 a.m. reporting the human remains which were found near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they discovered a body that was in the late stages of decomposition along the wood line.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were then called to assist in the investigation.

When additional agencies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a vehicle nearby that had been previously linked to two active missing person cases.

Ad

After further investigation of that vehicle, a female’s body was said to have been found in the trunk.

Authorities say they believe the female and the other unidentified person were in a relationship when they went missing on May 25, 2022.

Investigators say they have reason to believe the victim found in the trunk is 19-year-old, Megan Madison Leach.

The cause of death remains unknown.

Officials say the bodies will be taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy for further investigation.