1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas – An investiagtion is underway after one young male was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Pasadena Sunday, police said.

It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 3800 block of Red Bluff Road around 10 p.m.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, police said they located one male with a gunshot wound. Officers said a second male was located on the ground. A third male who was later found with a gunshot wound died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said Life Flight was requested for the first two victims that were found. One was transported with CPR in progress and the other victim was transported in an unknown condition, police said.

According to the police, all three victims were young males under 20.